'We Need Loknayak': JDU Workers Pitch Nishant Kumar As 'Future Bihar CM' With New Posters in Patna

Patna: Janata Dal (United) workers on Sunday put up posters around Patna calling for Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, to be the "future CM of Bihar".

The posters were put up around Patna early morning, with the "Nitish sevaks" calling for Nishant Kumar to come out of his shadows.

"Nitish sevaks, we do not need a bulldozer, nor riots-unrest in Bihar. We need loknayak, it is time for him to come out of the shadow, we need youth leader Nishant Kumar," read the poster in Hindi, while having pictures of multiple party leaders.

Following Nitish Kumar's exit as Bihar Chief Minister and going on to become a Rajya Sabha MP, Nishant Kumar is likely to take up the mantle of being the Deputy Chief Minister. However, no official confirmation on the post of CM or Dy CM has been announced as of yet.

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Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 10. His ways of manoeuvring alliance politics have been crucial for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) being in power in Bihar.

The move to the Rajya Sabha marks the fulfilment of Kumar's long-stated desire to serve in every legislative house in India (Bihar Assembly, Bihar Council, Lok Sabha, and finally, Rajya Sabha).

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Kumar resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council following his election to the upper house of Parliament. Janata Dal (United). MLC Sanjay Gandhi submitted the Bihar CM's resignation to council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh.

This transition effectively hands the reins of the Bihar government over to the BJP, marking a significant structural shift in the state's power dynamics ahead of future elections.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Nitish Kumar for taking oath as an RS MP.