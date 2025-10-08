'We Never Imagined': Family Makes Emotional Plea After Majoodi Captured By Ukraine Amid Russia War

New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Republic, Abdul Ibrahim Majoodi, maternal uncle of Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein, broke his silence on the shocking revelation that his nephew a 22-year-old Indian student from Morbi, Gujarat had been captured by Ukrainian forces while allegedly fighting for Russia in the ongoing war.

"We were always under the impression that he had gone to study," Majoodi said, speaking on behalf of the family. "We never imagined anything beyond that. Now, seeing the video and hearing the news, the entire family and our community are in deep shock. This is something we could never have imagined."

Sahil, who left for Russia in December 2023, had reportedly gone there for higher education. According to his family, his last conversations just two months ago were about his studies and a small side job with a courier agency. There was no mention or indication of any involvement with the military, war, or legal trouble.

However, a video released by Ukrainian forces has changed everything. The video, now circulating widely on social media, shows Sahil speaking in Russian and claiming he was sentenced to seven years in prison on drug-related charges after arriving in Russia. In an attempt to avoid further punishment, he alleges he signed a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry, a desperate move that ultimately led to his deployment to the front lines.

"He has been in Russia for two years and learned the language, but we never imagined he could be part of a war," Majoodi told Republic. "We feel this was fraud by the Russian authorities. They trapped him."

Sahil reportedly underwent only 16 days of military training before being sent to the front. According to the Ukrainian military, after a fallout with his Russian commander, Sahil surrendered to Ukrainian troops.

In the video, he pleads not to be sent back to Russia, saying, "There’s no truth there. I’d rather serve time here. And if possible, please send me home to India."

Alongside Sahil, Ukrainian forces have claimed to have captured citizens from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Central Asia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Yemen, pointing to a wider pattern.

As of now, the Indian government has not issued an official statement regarding Sahil's case, but pressure is expected to mount as more such cases come to light.