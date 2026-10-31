'We Plan To Expand Our Organisation in UP': Nishant Kumar On JDU's Plan Ahead of 2027 Assembly Polls

Patna, Bihar: Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar on Saturday said that the Janata Dal (United) plans to expand its organisational presence in Uttar Pradesh and is considering contesting the 2027 Assembly elections as a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking about the party’s plans, Nishant Kumar said party workers and people in Uttar Pradesh had been demanding a meeting in the state for a long time, following which the party decided to organise one.

“For a long time, people and party workers in Uttar Pradesh had been demanding that a meeting be held there. So, we are going to organise a meeting. Our party has its roots in Bihar, but we have also had an organisational presence in other states across the country, particularly in the Northeast,” he said.

He added that the party now intends to strengthen its organisational presence in Uttar Pradesh and expand its activities in the state.

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“We now plan to expand our organisation in Uttar Pradesh, strengthen our presence there and move forward. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled for 2027, and we are considering contesting them,” he said.

On the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Nishant Kumar said the party was considering contesting the polls and would make efforts to do so as an NDA constituent.

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“We will make an effort to contest the elections as a constituent of the NDA,” he added.

Nishant Kumar also congratulated the NDA candidates who won the recent MLC elections, saying the BJP’s victory in two seats and JD(U)’s win in one seat reflected public appreciation for the work done by his father and the NDA over the past 20 years.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the NDA candidates who won in the recent MLC elections. The two seats won by the BJP and the one seat won by us reflect the public's appreciation for the work carried out by my father and the NDA over the last 20 years,” he said.