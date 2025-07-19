We Pleased But Locals And J&K Police Did Not Help When Terrorists Were Firing: Pahalgam Attack Victim Shubham Dwivedi’s Wife Aishanya

New Delhi: Aishanya Dwivedi, widow of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, breaks her silence on 'Operation Sindoor' at the Republic Media Network's 2nd #NationalistCollective Conclave. Her words showed the pain, pride, and strength that came from her husband's sacrifice, which deeply affected the country.

"When someone is shot right in front of you, and that person is your husband, with his blood getting on you, no one can ever get over that pain," she said.

She also spoke about how some people did not help after the attack. She said that horse owners at the attack site in Pahalgam would not take older people away, even when she and others, covered in blood, begged them. "We asked them with folded hands to please help us," she remembered.

She added that two J&K Police officers there also said they would not step in or help. Aishanya Dwivedi said they only asked, "Just tell us where you want us to drop you."

Talking about this, she said, "Locals and J&K Police did not help... this is not something they are born with... I'm not saying they are bad, but they have been taught this way," suggesting they might have been influenced," implying a systemic influence on their actions.

About Pahalgam Attack:

On April 22, 2025, a terrorist attack took place in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Five armed terrorists carried out the attack, targeting tourists on a Tuesday. People were brutally shot dead by these terrorists in front of their family members. This horrific act was done to stir up communal violence.