'We're Working At It': Trump Reacts To Indian Crew Killed In US Attack Off Oman Coast

Evian: US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi held bilateral talks in France on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on Wednesday.

During the bilateral talks, Trump reacted to the killing of three Indian crew members in the US attack on a ship off Oman coast. He said, “I heard about that, it is a rough profession. We're working at it.”

PM Modi told Trump that India has always said that freedom of navigation should be ensured, adding, “Lakhs of Indian seafarers are on duty in different seas of the world in the sector of maritime trade. I believe that their security is equally important...I am confident that in the deal with Iran security of seafarers will be ensured and prioritised.”

Earlier this month, the US attacked Palau-flagged commercial ship Settebello in the Gulf of Oman. Twenty-four Indian crew members were on board the ship when it was attacked. While 21 Indians were rescued, three were killed in the attack.

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The United States Central Command CENTCOM claimed that the ship was attacked for allegedly violating the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran. India has strongly condemned the attack.

'He Is Like An Angel'

During the bilateral discussion, Trump also compared PM Modi to an “angel”, saying, “He is the most beautiful looking man. He looks so nice. He is like an angel. But actually he is as tough as a killer. He is a killer. But he looks so good, so he gets you by surprise”.