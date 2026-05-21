‘We Want Enforcement’: Days After SC Order, Jaypee Greens Residents Demand Action on Stray Dog Menace

New Delhi: A day after the Supreme Court delivered its landmark verdict on stray dogs in public spaces, residents of Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida staged a protest demanding urgent enforcement of court orders and stronger action against the growing stray dog menace in the township.

The protest comes amid rising outrage over repeated dog attacks in the society, including a recent incident in which 63-year-old Delhi University professor Sangeeta Sharma was allegedly chased and seriously injured by a pack of stray dogs inside the residential complex.

Residents gathered in large numbers on Thursday, raising slogans and calling for immediate intervention by authorities to ensure public safety, especially for children and senior citizens.

Authorities Meet Residents Amid Growing Concerns

Senior officials from the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), FMD Management, and security and community service departments attended the meeting held within the society following mounting pressure from residents.

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During the interaction, residents highlighted the increasing number of stray dog attacks and accused authorities of failing to implement directions issued earlier by courts, including the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court.

Several residents claimed that families in the township have faced trauma due to repeated incidents, with multiple people requiring hospitalization in recent months after alleged attacks by stray dogs.

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GNIDA Announces Neutering Drive, Action Plan

Officials acknowledged concerns raised by residents, including illegal feeding of stray dogs in non-designated areas, lack of enforcement of penalties, and gaps in compliance with court directives.

According to residents present at the meeting, GNIDA committed to launching a comprehensive sterilisation and neutering drive within a week. Authorities also agreed to prepare a time-bound action plan with periodic reviews to monitor progress.

FMD Management said it would provide a centralized database of stray dogs in the township to the Stray Dog Management Committee. A follow-up review meeting has been scheduled for May 30 to assess implementation of the promised measures.

Residents Cite Supreme Court Verdict

The protest gained momentum a day after the Supreme Court’s verdict on stray dogs and public safety, which residents said strengthened their demand for stricter enforcement against the presence of stray dogs in common public areas.

Many protesters said communities across the country are now increasingly invoking judicial orders to demand accountability from local authorities over public safety concerns linked to stray animals.

The Road Ahead

Residents asserted that they would continue their agitation until visible action is taken on the ground.

Calling the movement part of a larger nationwide push for safer public spaces, several residents said citizens are no longer willing to tolerate administrative inaction and are demanding court-mandated measures be implemented without delay.