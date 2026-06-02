‘We Want Yogi-Raj in Delhi’: Teen Shot Dead Defending Girl From Harassers in Amar Colony, Family Protests With Body

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old boy, who was shot in the head at a food joint in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area last week, passed away on Monday morning. According to the police, the young victim, Sai, had been fighting for his life on ventilator support since the day of the attack before succumbing to his injuries.

“My son, Sai, is no longer in this world. Seven days ago, he went out to eat at a restaurant with his friends, where three people shot him in the head. I hope and expect the administration to take strict action,” said Sunil Kumar, Sai’s grieving father.

Detailing the harrowing chain of events, Sunil Kumar added, “He was waiting for his friends and eating chaap. There was a girl with them whom those men were harassing. When my son protested and stood up against it, they started threatening him. Shortly afterwards, they opened fire.”

Escalating Tensions and Protests in Delhi over Amar Colony Shooting

Following the tragic news of his death, heartbreaking and furious scenes unfolded on the streets as Sai’s family staged a major protest with his mortal remains, demanding immediate justice. The family has blocked the road, expressing deep outrage over the law and order situation and demanding severe punishment for the perpetrators.

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The family is protesting on the road asking for justice and has also said we want encounters with all the criminals in this case. "Encounter. Encounter. Encounter. We want Yogi-Raj in Delhi!"

Expressing their anger, the protestors stated, "We want all of the accused in front of us. Our demand is we want Yogiraj in Delhi, we want an encounter like Khoda here also, and they are saying one of them was minor which is not true he is an adult of 20-25 years. We want immediate justice for Sai."

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The family further alleged loopholes in the ongoing investigation. "They are afraid of taking the name of the third criminal. 2 The accused are still on the run and they are not able to catch them. He gave his life to save his friend. We want justice and encounter the way our child got killed. We want the same."

Raising concerns over public safety, they added, "The accused said he will do the same again, it means there is a Jungle Raj in Delhi, Children are not safe, Till we don’t get justice we will not move and protest everywhere no matter how much time it takes. We want the name and whole family details of all the accused in the media, we need this in writing. It's been 8 days since there is no information about the accused."

Investigation Details: Police Arrest One, Apprehend a Juvenile

According to law enforcement, a PCR call was received at 7:54 PM on May 26 reporting the shooting at the eatery in Amar Colony. By the time police reached the spot, the victim had already been rushed to Moolchand Hospital, where he was found unconscious and placed on ventilator support.

During the initial investigation, police found that the juvenile accused and his associates were present at the restaurant when a heated argument broke out with another boy. The juvenile allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire.

A 16-year-old Class XII student has been apprehended for allegedly firing at the victim. In a fresh development, police have arrested another accused, identified as Jai Kumar, in connection with the case.

Police sources added that the apprehended juvenile was also allegedly involved in another shooting incident reported in Kalkaji last year. He is suspected of posing as a relative of a politician and moving around the Amar Colony area.

Sai was the only child of his parents. His family lived in South Delhi, where his father runs a laundry shop in Chittaranjan Park, while his grandfather operates another shop in South Extension.

"Our Sai Was Martyred": Grieving Family Recalls the Horrific Night

Speaking through their tears, the family of Sai said: “The child went to eat in a posh area, he ordered food, someone misbehaved with his friend, he said, don't misbehave with my friend. The child didn't talk at all. These scoundrels come and shoot him in the back. They are shooting at him while he is eating food. He is eating food. If anyone takes his sister or daughter, he won't go out. He won't go out to eat. His family is giving him money. They are saying, go and shoot him, we will get rid of him. They are giving money to do everything. They are ready to save him.

How will this work? Today it is me, tomorrow it is you. Think about this. This is a very important issue. I will tell the 2 crore people of Delhi, this is not our child. This incident could have happened to me too. It could have happened to you too. It could have happened to any of your children because our children didn't misbehave with them. Our children didn't talk to them. Our child was quiet. He told his friend, we will eat what we have ordered and leave. But those boys went to the Brezza car, came immediately and shot him. They came back with bullets and shot him.

In Brezza. 3 bullets were fired at a 17-year-old child. When will you do justice to this? It has been 8 days, neither from Amit Shah ji, nor from Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, Modi ji, do something for our son. Do something to catch those criminals. Catch all the criminals, punish all the murderers. No one is listening. No one is listening to us. We are troubled because of this. Sir, I will just say this. I will request the Delhi police too. Strengthen your law enforcement. Because our Sai has been martyred. While saving a woman's life, our Sai was martyred. That 12th grade girl was his classmate. While saving his life."

Calls for a Fast-Track Court and Accountability for the Influential Accused

"And you will be surprised to know one more thing. That boy, the third bullet was aimed at that girl. His friend said, you killed one, will you kill another? And he ran away happily. You understand, the fear of law is not in people. Our Sai left us. You tell me, what should we do? We don't understand anything. Parents are saying, what will we do by burning Sai? He was already martyred 7 days ago. What will we do by burning the one who was martyred? How many more Sais will come like this? How many more Sais will die? In our country, these laws are being made for terrorists. When we ourselves are raising terrorists in our country.

Such children, who are ready to kill anyone. Until these boys, terrorists, are not killed, the country will not do anything. Then what will we do? We will keep crying like this. Today he is our son. Tomorrow, another son. Behind them, the whole family is sitting like this. They are saying, do whatever you want. We are the same. I am getting to hear, this murder, our child who was martyred, this is a big nexus in Delhi. It is a big group. I say, Amit Shah ji, I request you, you are the Home Minister of the country. If you have even a little compassion in your heart, then you, in 48 hours, in 72 hours, get justice for our child.

If our child did not get justice, then assume that 2 crore people of Delhi did not get justice. Because our child was martyred while protecting a woman. And secondly, I will say, for the family, this should become a fast track code in our child's case. All three accusations should be made public. Their CCTV footage, should be out, should be circulated in the media. Because these three are the children of Rasukhdar. They are the children of millionaires. Our poor child died. And these children of Rasukhdar, gave public money to the police. Gave public money to the system. And I am not talking about every police officer. Delhi police also do good work. All are good people. But some are bad people. Some are corrupted people. They do wrong to the whole system."

Public Outrage Mounts as Protestors Demand UP-Style Law enforcement