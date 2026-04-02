'We Were Minutes Away From Striking Pakistan From Sea': Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi on Op Sindoor

Mumbai: The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, said the Navy was just minutes away from striking Pakistan from the sea during Operation Sindoor, when the neighbouring country requested a halt to kinetic actions.

He added that the Navy's actions strengthened national confidence and showcased its capabilities to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a historic overnight embarkation on the Western Seaboard.

Operation Sindoor was a military action aimed at destroying terrorist bases in Pakistan. It was launched following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025, in which 26 people were killed. The Indian military carried out strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan, killing several terrorists.

At the Naval Investiture Ceremony, the Navy chief said, “Operation Sindoor demonstrated exemplary readiness and resolve of the Indian Navy, as our units undertook swift deployment and maintained a highly aggressive posture throughout the period. It is not a hidden fact anymore that we were just minutes away from striking Pakistan from sea, when they requested the stoppage of kinetic actions.”

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"Through swift and resolute actions during the Op Sindoor, the Indian Navy reinforced the nation's confidence and trust in its capabilities. Besides Op Sindoor and the relentless operational tempo through the year, we were also very proud to showcase the breadth and depth of our operational capabilities to the Hon'ble Prime Minister during a historic 17-hour overnight embarkation with the Indian Navy on the Western Seaboard," he said.

Admiral Tripathi said the Navy strengthened India's role as a first responder in the region through swift humanitarian missions in Myanmar and Sri Lanka, while also advancing its capabilities with the commissioning of 12 ships and submarines in a single year.

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"At the same time, the Indian Navy upheld India's commitment as a First Responder in the region, through various HADR missions undertaken at short notice and in challenging conditions - from Operation Brahma in Myanmar, to Operation Sagar Bandhu in Sri Lanka. Sustained focus on Aatmanirbharta not only enabled us to complete our transformation to a Builders Navy but also helped us gain strong momentum in capability induction with the commissioning of 12 ships and submarines in a single year," he said.

He added that the true strength of the Navy lies in its personnel, whose dedication and skill continue to serve the nation with distinction.

"Yet today, we do not merely acknowledge the achievements of the past year - we also honour the enduring success of the Indian Navy, built through sustained efforts and quiet perseverance. At the heart of what we celebrate today lies the enduring foundation of our strength, our people, who through their commitment, character and competence continue to serve the nation with distinction," he said.

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose. Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan.