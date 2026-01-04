'We Will Cut Your Tongue': Telangana CM Reddy Responds To KCR's Threat To "Skin" Him

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asserted that his government remains committed to the state and its farmers while putting on record the past statement made by Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao, where the Leader of Opposition (LoP) had made threatening remarks.

"We will cut your tongue," said KCR in 2021, criticising the centre and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Reddy warned that if anyone questions their commitment to Telangana and its farmers, he will not only counter KCR's threat but also take action against him. "We will not just skin them, but we will cut their tongue," Reddy said, emphasising his government's dedication to the state's farmers and development.

"You speak whatever you want and criticise on anything, but if you comment against our commitment, loyalty will cut the tongue of him who said he'll (KCR) skin us. You might remove this from the records, but to register this in the minds of the public, I am officially making this statement, Speaker," said Reddy.

This statement comes amid ongoing tensions between the Congress-led government and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by KCR. Reddy has been vocal about the BRS's alleged mismanagement and corruption, while KCR has criticised the Congress government's policies, particularly those related to farmers and irrigation projects.

Reddy's statement has sparked controversy, with BRS members walking out of the Assembly in protest, demanding an apology. The situation remains heated, with both sides exchanging barbs and accusations.

Reddy also criticised former CM K Chandrashekar Rao over the Krishna River water distribution. The Chief Minister's remarks sparked a political storm in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

This has triggered protests and a walkout by Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLAs staged a walkout.

BRS MLAs on Friday staged a walkout from the Telangana Legislative Assembly, alleging that they were not allowed to speak and that the Chief Minister abused opposition leaders.

Speaking to ANI, BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said the party was boycotting the session due to alleged disrespect.

"We walked out due to not being given a chance to speak or respond to the CM's comments, who is abusing the opposition leaders and also unnecessarily commenting on unnecessary issues. Since he has not given us a chance, we have spoken publicly about whatever we wanted. We are boycotting the session because he will not give us a chance in the future either. He is allowing whatever the CM is speaking, and we can't do that," Reddy said.

Another BRS MLA, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, accused Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar of allowing only the Chief Minister to address the House, which he said forced the opposition to walk out.

"They are thinking of it as the office of the Congress party. When everyone, including our leaders, raised doubts, they ended the discussion without giving the opposition a chance to respond. The speaker does not even look towards us; he only listens to what the CM and his party people say. That is why we came out protesting," Yadav told ANI.