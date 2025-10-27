'We Will Investigate This And Get More Details': BSF DIG After Recovery Of Heroin-Like Substance In RS Pura | Image: ANI

RS Pura: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday recovered around 5.3 kilograms of a heroin-like substance during a joint search operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the RS Pura sector. BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Chiter Pal termed it a "big achievement," stating that the forces successfully foiled the attempts of the neighbouring country to push contraband across the border.

He mentioned that an investigation is going into the matter, following which more details will be revealed. "We conducted a joint operation here, and this is a big catch. We have been successful in stopping the neighbouring country. We will investigate this and get more details.

Around 5 kgs have been recovered from here," BSF DIG Chiter Pal said. According to the BSF, the operation was launched after receiving intelligence inputs about a suspected drone drop in the area. The search, carried out in coordination with the local police, led to the recovery of two packets containing a heroin-like substance weighing 5.23 kilograms.

According to Station House Officer Ravi Singh Parihar, officials received information regarding a suspected drone drop on Sunday night, prompting the search operation. "We had received information from Vidhipur Jatan that there was a suspected drone dropping at night. Based on this, BSF and the police conducted a joint cordon operation.

Advertisement

During the search at first light, two packets were recovered, and upon opening them, a heroin-like substance was found, weighing 5 kilograms and 328 grams," Parihar told ANI. Meanwhile, on October 18, the BSF troops, in coordination with the Punjab Police, recovered one packet of heroin during a search operation near the village Tindiwala in Ferozepur, the forces said.

"Acting on specific intelligence, alert BSF troops, in coordination with Punjab Police, conducted a search operation and recovered 01 packet of heroin (Gross weight - 602 grams) from an agricultural field near village Tindiwala in Ferozepur. On the Amritsar border, based on a specific input of the BSF intelligence wing, the alert BSF troops launched an extensive search operation, culminating in the recovery of 1 large packet containing ICE drug (Gross weight - 3.675 kg) from a farmland near the village Bhaini Rajputana.

Advertisement

The packet, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a mental ring and illuminating strips attached, indicates a drone dropping," Public Relations Officer (Punjab Frontier) said in a release. "Yet another search operation conducted by the BSF troops led to the recovery of 01 pistol wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from a field near village Roranwala Khurd in Amritsar. These consecutive recoveries once again reflect BSF's resolute dedication towards ensuring the security and sanctity of the nation's borders," the PRO said.