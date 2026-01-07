'We Will Leave Our Home If Problem Is Not Resolved': Bhagirathpura Residents On Contaminated Water Crisis

MP CM Yadav announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment to all the affected people in Indore | Image: Republic, Social Media

Indore: Amid concerns over drinking water contamination in Indore, which led to the death of hundreds, several families have said that they are going to leave the city, and others are planning to leave the city, only to return after the situation improves.

Speaking to ANI, Shubham Kori, a local resident, said, "When our child's health deteriorated, we immediately took him to the hospital. Now we are going to our village and will return here once the situation here improves. Three people in our house have fallen ill."

Another resident, Rekha Raghuvanshi, echoed the grievances, stating, "If the water problem here is not resolved, we too will leave our home. We are not getting water. The water tanker doesn't reach our place, and therefore we are buying water to drink."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, heavy police were deployed in Bhagirathpura as MP Assembly LoP Umang Singhar and MP Congress President Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari visited the Bhagirathpura area in Indore and met residents and families affected in the contaminated water incident.

DCP Rajesh Vyas of Zone-3 said, "More than 150 police personnel have been deployed here. The police's effort is to ensure that public order is fully maintained. Some incidents have occurred here in the last few days. To keep emergency arrangements fully in place here, the police force has been deployed. No permission for demonstrations has been given in this entire area."

Meanwhile, during their visit, the Congress leaders slammed the state-BJP government over the incident, accusing that the incident had tarnished the image of Indore, which was known for its cleanliness and ranked first across the nation.

Speaking to reporters, Jitu Patwari said, "Not just 17, more deaths occurred in the incident here. The most painful thing is that Indore was ranked number one in cleanliness and earned recognition across the world, but this incident has tarnished the name of the city. The Mayor's Council, the Mohan Yadav government and its ministers are responsible for tarnishing Indore's image. Earlier, Indore was known for discussions on cleanliness; now it is being talked about for poison."

Additionally, Patwari also stressed that it was his responsibility to meet the victim and raise their voice. "At this time, my responsibility is to meet with the victims, to stand by them, and to raise their voice in the country and the state; that is precisely why we are going," the Congress chief said.

Later, LoP Umang Singhar visited Chacha Nehru Hospital to inquire about the health of the affected children and also interacted with families whose children were undergoing treatment.

Congress leader Singhar accused the state government of being insensitive and claimed that the Opposition would raise the issue in the upcoming Assembly session.

"I believe the way this incident occurred and the government showed insensitivity, is certainly a blot on Indore. I want to say to the people of Indore that water is supplied to your areas through pipelines as well, and be aware that water like that of Bhagirathpura could reach you too. We will thoroughly examine the facts of this matter and will definitely question the government in the upcoming session of the Legislative Assembly as to why the people of Indore are being made to suffer for your [government's] mistakes," Singhar said.

He further added, "I believe that on such a sensitive issue, this is not a matter of BJP versus Congress, but a humanitarian issue, and human sensitivity should take precedence.