'We Will Take Strict Legal Action And Teach A Lesson': Kiren Rijiju Condemns Racial Abuse Against Arunachali Women

Guwahati: Amid allegations of racial abuse and criminal intimidation against three women from Arunachal Pradesh in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that his office has been in constant touch with the victims and the Delhi Police since day one, asserting that strict legal action will be taken against the accused.

Rijiju stated that arrests have been made in the case and emphasised that any instance of misconduct against people from the Northeast in the national capital is taken seriously by the authorities. "Regarding the recent incident involving three Arunachal girls in Malviya Nagar, my own office staff has been in touch with the three Arunachal girls, and we've been in touch with the Delhi Police since day one. If any incident occurs in Delhi with anyone from the Northeast, we take immediate action. In this incident in Malviya Nagar, the police took action. I've been following up personally, and arrests have been made. We will take strict legal action and teach a lesson that people from the Northeast should not be treated badly," he said.

"Northeast children were tortured in the past. They would beat them and throw them away, and no one would question them, and the police wouldn't take any action. On the contrary, the police used to harass Northeast students, but nowadays they can't do that. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we created a special force within the Delhi Police, if any Northeast issue is reported and action is taken. In various states across the country, we follow up on incidents involving Northeast children," he further added.

Kiren Rijiju said things in the Northeast had changed. He added that as a senior minister, his office took action on issues while others only made demands. He assured the people that the government under PM Modi prioritised the region and vowed to protect its dignity.

"Things aren't like they used to be; they've changed... As a senior minister, my office constantly takes action on any Northeast issue. Others simply make demands... We, the people of the Northeast, are good people... However, if our Northeast is targeted, action will be taken. With PM Narendra Modi's government prioritising the Northeast, it is my duty to take action... We will do anything to protect the Northeast's dignity. We assure the people of the Northeast that there's no need to worry. As long as we're here, we'll take action," he said.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of February 20, when three women, residing as tenants in an apartment complex in Malviya Nagar, were overseeing electrical installation work in their flat. As an electrician began drilling, dust from the construction allegedly filtered down into the premises of the neighbours living below. This minor environmental grievance quickly turned into a volatile confrontation.

The complainants alleged mental harassment and humiliation, though no physical injuries were reported. The police will take further legal action as per the law. The case was registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station in South Delhi against two residents for allegedly racially abusing and criminally intimidating three women tenants from the North-Eastern region, police said.

The FIR at PS Malviya Nagar has been registered under BNS Section 79 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Section 351(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), Section 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc) and Section 3(5) (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.)