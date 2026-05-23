Weather Alert Disrupts Kedarnath Yatra; Dehradun Deploys Major Traffic Plan for Weekend Surge

Rudraprayag: A yellow alert issued by the Meteorological Department, warning of strong winds, lightning, and thunderstorms, has put the Kedarnath Yatra on high alert. The district administration and disaster management teams are closely monitoring sensitive areas along the pilgrimage route, halting pilgrims at designated safe locations whenever adverse weather conditions arise.

Speaking to ANI, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Rudraprayag, Nandan Singh Rajwar, highlighted the challenges posed by the unpredictable weather.

“The alerts being issued every two hours are proving to be a threat to the Kedarnath pilgrimage, as there is a possibility of heavy rain and fog at any time,” Rajwar said.

To manage the situation safely, sector officers and security forces are actively regulating pilgrim movement. Pilgrims are being stopped on the trail during bouts of bad weather and are only allowed to proceed once conditions clear.

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The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the district administration are also maintaining a strict vigil on aviation safety. Helicopter services are being ordered to remain grounded during periods of poor visibility and bad weather, resuming operations only when it is safe to fly.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Control Room in Rudraprayag is continuously monitoring the Kedarnath shrine, trekking routes, and other Yatra halts. Rescue and relief teams have been placed on standby to handle any emergencies.

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In anticipation of a massive weekend rush fueled by the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, the Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage, and summer vacations, the Dehradun Police has rolled out a comprehensive traffic diversion plan for May 24. Traffic volume is expected to spike significantly, further accelerated by tourist inflow from the newly opened Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. The plan aims to ease bottlenecks on routes leading to Mussoorie, Rishikesh, Chakrata, and the Char Dham corridors.

Under the direction of the SSP Dehradun, the traffic network has been heavily structured to ensure smooth transit. Under the directions of the SSP Dehradun, the traffic management plan has divided the entire route network into 4 super zones, 10 zones, and 19 sectors. A total of 130 police personnel and officers have been deployed to manage traffic arrangements. Additionally, two drone teams have been assigned to monitor the Mussoorie route, Dehradun city, and major tourist destinations.