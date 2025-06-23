Weather Update: Delhi Monsoon Likely by June 24; IMD Predicts Intense Rainfall in North and Central India

Delhi, Gurugram Under Yellow Alert as IMD Warns of Thunderstorms Across North India | Image: X

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming days.

The national capital is expected to remain largely cloudy over the next week, with gusty winds ranging between 30–40 kmph, occasionally peaking at 50 kmph during evening or night storms.

Monday’s IMD morning bulletin stated that skies will stay generally cloudy, with chances of moderate to heavy rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and strong winds.

As a result, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to drop to around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover near 28 degrees Celsius. The weather department has ruled out any heatwave conditions for the week ahead.

The rainfall has already brought some relief in terms of air quality. On Monday morning, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 96, falling in the ‘satisfactory’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This is a significant improvement, as the city’s air had remained in the ‘poor’ category for several days. As per CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 51–100 is considered ‘satisfactory’, while values above 100 indicate moderate to severe pollution levels.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across northwest India, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and the Konkan-Goa region, until June 26. Extremely heavy showers are likely in Madhya Pradesh on June 23 and 24.

The southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi by June 24, potentially marking the earliest monsoon onset for the city since 2013, when it arrived on June 16.

The IMD said the monsoon has already advanced over the entire Ladakh region, most of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, and parts of Punjab.