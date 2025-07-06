Weather Update: Heavy Rain to Batter Delhi; Red Alert Issued in Himachal Pradesh, Pune, and Punjab

Weather Update: Himachal Pradesh (Kangra, Sirmaur, and Mandi), Pune (ghat areas), and Punjab are expected to experience heavy spells of rain starting Sunday, July 6. The IMD has issued a red alert for these regions, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the coming days.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand, Mumbai (Palghar and Raigad), and Haryana are under an orange alert, expecting to witness heavy downpour over the next few days. Heavy rain will also lash Delhi, Bengaluru, and Rajasthan.

Citizens are advised to monitor official weather updates and exercise caution in areas vulnerable to landslides, flash floods, and other rain-related hazards.

Red Alert in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is reeling from heavy rainfall, with 240 roads currently blocked, including 176 in Mandi district alone. The local meteorological office has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rain in Kangra, Sirmaur, and Mandi on Sunday. Flash flood warnings have also been sounded in five districts: Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur.

An orange alert remains in place for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Solan, Shimla, and Kullu. Landslides, flash floods, waterlogging, and damage to crops and infrastructure are likely in affected regions. Since the monsoon began on June 20, the state has reported at least 74 deaths, 47 of them are rain-related.

Weather Forecast For Punjab and Haryana

The IMD has issued a red alert for Punjab and an orange alert for Haryana, forecasting very heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours. Chandigarh also remains under orange alert.

In Haryana, districts such as Yamuna Nagar, Ambala, Panchkula, Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Kaithal are likely to experience heavy rain.

In Punjab, districts including Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, and Rupnagar may witness very heavy rainfall (120 mm or more) on July 6 and 7.

Monsoon to Intensify in Delhi

Delhi is expected to receive moderate rainfall and thunderstorms on Sunday, with the temperature hovering around 35°C. The sky will remain generally cloudy. This may stay the same between July 6 and 8.

IMD Alert For Maharashtra

Pune’s ghat areas are under a red alert for July 6 and 7. The IMD forecast suggests that while Pune city will see light to moderate rain till July 11, the ghat regions are likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Mumbai, meanwhile, remains under a yellow alert till Monday. The city is likely to see heavy rain with strong winds reaching up to 55 kmph.

Palghar and Raigad districts are under orange alert on Sunday, with Raigad’s alert extending through Monday. Rainfall intensity is expected to ease starting July 8.

Light to Moderate Rainfall in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is set for cloudy skies and thunderstorms on Sunday, with wind speeds between 40–50 kmph. According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected throughout the day, accompanied by lightning during afternoon, evening, and nighttime hours.

Parts of Jharkhand Under Orange Alert

Parts of Jharkhand are under an orange alert, with heavy to very heavy rain forecast until Monday morning. Affected districts include Simdega, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum, Lohardaga, Gumla, and Khunti.

Moderate to Heavy Rainfall in Rajasthan

The southwest monsoon remained active across Rajasthan on Saturday. Sikar recorded the highest rainfall at 45 mm, followed by showers in cities like Vanasthali, Jaipur, and Kota.