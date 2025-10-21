Weather Update: Tamil Nadu on High Alert as Chennai Faces Heavy Rains

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has been placed on high alert as heavy rains lashed Chennai and several other districts on Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for eight districts and an orange alert for several others.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in isolated areas. The weather across Tamil Nadu remained rainy throughout the day.

Red Alert Issued For Eight Districts In Tamil Nadu

Following the intense downpour, the IMD issued red alerts for Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram, an official from the Regional Meteorological Centre confirmed.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari.

Cause of Heavy Rainfall

RMC Chennai Director B. Amudha stated that the rains are caused by a low-pressure area that formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal around 5:30 PM on Tuesday. This system developed under the influence of an upper cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea and the southeast Bay of Bengal.

She said, “It is likely to move northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, off the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra coasts, by the afternoon of 22nd October 2025.”

An earlier well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea has persisted in the same region as of 8:30 AM IST today, the IMD added. It is expected to move slowly westwards and develop into a depression within the next 24 hours, and could further intensify into a deep depression.

Chief Minister MK Stalin Reviews Situation

Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with senior officials, conducted an inspection of the situation and held a video conference with district collectors on Tuesday. He instructed officials to implement precautionary measures immediately and prepare for possible emergencies.