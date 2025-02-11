Wedding Called Off After UPSC Aspirant Mocks Gifts Sent By In-Laws, WhatsApp Chat With Bride Goes Viral

New Delhi: A wedding was called off after groom-to-be, who is an UPSC aspirant, insulted the bride’s family and mocked the gifts sent by girl’s father prior to the marriage event. The matter came to light when a user on Reddit shared chat screenshots between the groom and bride-to-be who were having an argument over the gifts, which eventually resulted in the wedding to be called off.

Bride to be cousin shares chats on Reddit, debate erupts

A Reddit user and cousin of the bride-to-be, who goes by the name Odd_Chocolate_4257, said that the wedding has been called off from their side. He also shared the chat screenshots between the groom and bride-to-be about gifts and how it turned ugly.

According to the chat screenshots, the man was mocking the gifts sent by her father asking them “for whom and with what kind of status, they’ve sent these gifts to him.”

The girl then asks “what’s wrong with the gifts… and if there is some problem, he can tell her father.”

The groom-to-be then says that “it’s better you don’t send any. I would have got it by myself and according to my choice. Now all this items will cover all the space and who would we show them.”

The man later replies he will inform her father too and asks not to send anything else. Following this conversation, the girl's family called off the wedding.

Internet reacts, says girl saved her life from getting ruined

This episode erupted varied emotions from other users on Reddit. One of the users advised the girl’s family to get all the gifts back as there were no point of showing any generosity towards such people.

Another user wrote, “that is a huge relief, your sister has been saved.”

One more user, who goes by the name Ecstatic-Light-3699, said, “Chota sa celebration karo like cake or something, her life is literally saved. It was about to get ruined.”