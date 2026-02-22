Updated 22 February 2026 at 18:03 IST
Wedding Joy Ends In Tragedy: Jodhpur Sisters Consume Poison, Die On Eve Of Their Wedding
The joy of a family preparing for the wedding of two sisters was turned into a nightmare when the duo died by suicide after consuming poison in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on the eve of their wedding. The tragic incident took place in Manai village.
The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Vimla and her sister, 25-year-old Shobha. Both the sisters were set to get married on Saturday. While their family was busy preparing for the big day, the news of their death sent the family into a state of shock and mourning.
The duo are said to have consumed poison before going to sleep at midnight. Police said their health deteriorated at around 4 am, following which they were taken to a private hospital, where they were declared dead upon arrival. Police are yet to determine why the sisters took the extreme step.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 22 February 2026 at 17:49 IST