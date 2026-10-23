Weeks After Scheduled Return, 34 Kashmiri Pilgrims Remain Stranded in Saudi Arabia Amid Flight Disruptions

Srinagar: What was meant to be a spiritual journey has turned into an anxious wait for 34 Kashmiri Umrah pilgrims, who remain stranded in Saudi Arabia days after their scheduled return amid continuing flight cancellations.

“We had planned our return well in advance and carried money only for the duration of our trip. With flights repeatedly cancelled, our expenses have increased every day. Many pilgrims are finding it difficult to manage accommodation, food and medicines for an indefinite period,” a stranded pilgrim said.

“We remain in touch with them regularly, but the uncertainty is taking an emotional toll on the entire family. We just want them back home safely,” a relative in Srinagar added.

“Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Ministry of External Affairs are working on the matter and making every possible effort to facilitate the return of the stranded pilgrims. At present, their options are to purchase fresh tickets or wait for government assistance with their repatriation,” Umar Nazir Tibet Baqal of Labaika Haj & Umrah Services had informed families of stranded ones.

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He had added that the situation extends well beyond Jammu and Kashmir, with thousands of Indian travellers facing similar difficulties because of the ongoing disruptions.

However, purchasing fresh tickets remains beyond the reach of many stranded pilgrims, as fares on alternate and connecting routes have surged sharply. Several have reported that their emergency funds are rapidly running out as their stay stretches far beyond its intended duration.

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In its latest advisory, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that IndiGo has further extended flight cancellations. Flights to and from Riyadh remain suspended until October 31, while services connecting Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah are cancelled until October 27.

A few passengers have reportedly managed to return through indirect routes and connecting flights, but most continue to wait for a more affordable option.

The disruptions stem from heightened security concerns following attacks on Saudi airports, including King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, as well as earlier incidents affecting Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport. The situation prompted several Indian carriers, including IndiGo, Akasa Air, Air India and Air India Express, to suspend or restrict operations.

Nationwide, nearly 4,000 Indian Umrah pilgrims were reported stranded in Makkah and Madinah at various stages of the crisis.

Ministry of External Affairs, however, has stated that around 3,000 stranded pilgrims returned on available flights over the past week, in addition to more than 10,000 who travelled through scheduled services.

Indian missions in Riyadh and Jeddah, supported by community volunteers, have also established round-the-clock control rooms and are coordinating with airlines and tour operators to assist affected passengers.

Meanwhile, the stranded Kashmiri pilgrims have appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to intervene and facilitate their early return.