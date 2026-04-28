West Bengal Braces For Thunderstorm On High-Stakes Final Polling Day | IMD Forecast Inside

Kolkata: As West Bengal is prepped up for its high-stakes poll battle on Wednesday, voters may need to keep their umbrellas and rain-coats handy when they step outside to cast their ballots. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning, cautioning that dense thunderstorm clouds may hover over south Bengal's skies on April 29, which coincides with the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026.

Several districts in south Bengal, including Kolkata, will go to polls on Wednesday. These regions have seen soaring mercury levels over the last few days.

What Has The Met Department Said

The IMD has warned that thunderstorms and related weather activity are very likely across West Bengal throughout the next week owing to favourable wind pattern and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

The weather forecasting agency predicted that south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman, Bankura, and Paschim Medinipur, may witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds that could reach speeds of 50-60 kmph. This may continue till May 3, the IMD said.

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Sub-Himalayan districts in the state like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar may also witness heavy rainfall.

Fishermen in West Bengal and north Odisha have been advised not to venture out into the sea till May 2.

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West Bengal Polls Phase 2

West Bengal is geared up for the second and final phase of the assembly elections across 142 constituencies, where the ruling TMC is locked in a fierce contest against the BJP.

All eyes are focussed on the Bhabanipur seat in Kolkata where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting a high-stakes battle against the state's Leader of Oppostion Suvendu Adhikari.

The first phase of polling in the state, on April 23 witnessed a historic voter turnout of 93.19 per cent. Counting of votes is scheduled on May 4 along with Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.