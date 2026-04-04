West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP Releases Fifth List of Candidates, Replaces Nominees From 3 Seats

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its fifth list of five candidates for the upcoming state Assembly elections in West Bengal.

The party has fielded Taraknath Chatterjee from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency and Anupam Biswas from Kalyani constituency. Saurav Sikdar, the nephew of veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister Tapan Sikdar, has been fielded from Dum Dum Uttar.

Meanwhile, Anindya Raju Banerjee will contest from Madhyamgram and Rudraprasad Banerjee will fight from Uluberia Purba.

3 Candidates Replaced

The BJP has replaced three candidates that it had earlier fielded from Basirhat Uttar, Bishnupur and Behala Purba following protests by party workers. The new candidates fielded from these seats are Kaushik Sidharth, Abhijit Sardar and Shankar Sikdar, respectively.

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Sikdar has replaced Sunil Maharaj and Sidharth has replaced Narayan Chandra Mondal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has till now officially named candidates for 292 of the 294 seats.

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West Bengal Elections

Elections for 294 seats of the West Bengal Assembly are scheduled to take place from April 23 to April 29. In the first phase of elections, voters from 152 constituencies will exercise their right to franchise on April 23. In the second phase, people from 142 constituencies will vote on April 29.