West Bengal: Fire Breaks Out Overnight at Car Showroom near Kolkata International Airport, 30 Vehicles Reduced to Ashes

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out overnight at an international car showroom near the Kolkata International Airport in the early hours of Monday, according to officials.

Describing the incident, vehicle owner Samar Kaur recounted that his vehicle was parked right next to the site at the time of the blaze. Upon reaching the spot, he found the fire so intense that he was unable to retrieve his vehicle due to the intense heat.

"I received a call from a friend at 4:00 am saying a fire had broken out... My vehicle was parked right next to the site, so I rushed over to move it. However, when I arrived, the fire was so intense that I couldn't even get within 10 feet of the spot. I had gone there intending to save my vehicle, but the fire had already engulfed the area right in front of it..."Kaur told reporters.

Firefighters were immediately alerted and managed to bring the blaze under control after nearly two hours of operations. However, around 30 vehicles were reduced to ashes in the fire.

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Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a fire broke out at a manufacturing unit in the Anandapur area of Kolkata on January 26, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, at least three people lost their lives in the incident. Speaking to ANI from the site, Sinjini Sengupta, Block Development Officer (BDO), confirmed the recovery of bodies.

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"The fire brigade is still looking for them; the search operation is on. So far, three bodies have been found, and we are looking further," she said.