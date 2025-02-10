West Bengal Fire Tragedy: Two Dead, Four Injured In Residential Complex Blaze

Bolpur: A massive fire broke out at a residential complex in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday evening, resulting in the loss of two lives and leaving four others, including two children, seriously injured. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police have initiated a legal action into the matter.

The blaze erupted on the first floor of the five-storey building, located in the Bolpur area, and quickly spread, trapping several residents inside. Firefighters responded promptly, but their initial efforts to control the flames were unsuccessful, prompting the deployment of two additional fire engines.

According to the police officials, the rescue teams worked continuously to save those trapped, breaking an iron grill and using a tall ladder to reach the stranded residents. The injured were rushed to Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where two of them succumbed to their injuries.

Birbhum Superintendent of Police Amandeep stated, "The rescue operation is still underway. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained."