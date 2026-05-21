After Schools, West Bengal Government Makes Singing 'Vande Mataram' Mandatory in All State-Run Madrasas

After the new government of West Bengal under CM Suvendu Adhikari mandated singing ‘Vande Mataram’ in all state-run schools on May 13, a new order has now instructed that the same must be followed by all the madrasas in the state as well.

Speaking on the matter, Khudiram Tudu, the Minister in-charge of Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education, said, “Like all other State-run schools in the State, singing ‘Vande Mataram’ will henceforth be mandatory in all recognised madrasahs as well. There are many State-run schools in West Bengal where the medium of instruction is the Santali language. If singing ‘Vande Mataram’ is compulsory in those schools, why should the same not be mandatory in recognised madrasas?”

Following the directive, West Bengal Directorate of Madrasa Education also echoed the move releasing an official order instructing all the madrasas in the state to make singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ in state-aided madrasas.

The order read, “I am directed to order that, in supersession of all previous orders and practices, singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ during assembly prayers prior to the commencement of classes is hereby made mandatory in all Madrasahs (Govt. Model Madrasahs (English Medium) / Recognised Govt. Aided Madrasahs / Approved MSKs / Approved SSKs / Recognised Unaided Madrasahs) under the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department across the state of West Bengal with immediate effect. This order is issued with the approval of the competent authority.”