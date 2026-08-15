West Bengal Man Arrested In Bengaluru Over Alleged TTP Links, Planned Afghanistan Trip

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police have arrested a 25-year-old man from West Bengal for allegedly conspiring with a member of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to join the outfit and plan retaliatory attacks against the Pakistan Army and in India, officials said.

The accused, identified as Asafool Mallik, was arrested from the Bommasandra Industrial Area on August 11 after police received information about his alleged suspicious activities and online links to terror groups. Mallik is a native of Naupar village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and was living in the Jigani area of Bengaluru, where he had been working as a security guard at Tata Advanced Limited since December 2025.

According to police, Mallik allegedly came into contact with a person identified as Imran Ahinder, who is believed to be associated with the TTP and based in Afghanistan. The contact was allegedly established through Facebook.

Police said Mallik intended to join the organisation and seek revenge against the Pakistan Army over what he perceived as atrocities against Muslims in Pakistan, including alleged attacks on mosques and civilians. He was also allegedly angered by Pakistan's position on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

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Investigators said Mallik had sought Ahinder's assistance to travel to Afghanistan. He allegedly obtained a passport and applied for a visa, but later abandoned the plan due to financial difficulties and family responsibilities, according to police.

During the investigation, police allegedly recovered messages, voice calls and audio recordings from Mallik's mobile phone that indicated his alleged intention to join the group and retaliate against the Pakistan Army. Investigators are examining the digital material to establish the extent of his alleged links and whether any wider conspiracy was involved.

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Police said the case came to light after personnel conducting patrols in the Bommasandra Industrial Area received information about the activities of a West Bengal native. Mallik was subsequently questioned and detained.

A case has been registered at Hebbagodi police station under Section 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to conspiracy, abetment, attempt, advocacy, incitement or knowing facilitation of a terrorist act. Further investigation is underway.