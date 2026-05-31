West Bengal Police Arrest 5 Local Residents for Heckling TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

North 24 Parganas: Five people have been arrested on Sunday in connection with the heckling of Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his visit to Sonarpur, officials said.

A specific case has also been registered at the Sonarpur police station following the incident.

"Five people have been arrested in connection with TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's incident," the West Bengal Police stated.

All those arrested are locals.

The arrests come amid a massive political row over the incident, with the opposition TMC terming it a planned attack, while the ruling BJP has dismissed the allegations, claiming the local public was merely venting its anger against the former ruling party's leadership.

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The development comes after Banerjee was allegedly attacked with bricks, stones and eggs while visiting Sonarpur on Saturday evening in South 24 Parganas district to meet families affected by post-poll violence.

The TMC leader later alleged that the attack was "BJP-sponsored" and claimed there was an attempt to kill him. He added that despite reporting the incident, the police failed to provide adequate protection.

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"They wanted to kill me. The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the High Court know about this. We will also let the Governor know about this. I will definitely move to court," Banerjee said.

He sustained injuries to his eye during the attack and stated, “They hit my eye with a brick, and I can't open my eye. I was wearing a helmet, otherwise my head would have been split in two. You can make my body fall, but my resolve is strong and stronger; the passion and enthusiasm are still there, and this head won't bow down.”

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee also alleged that the BJP was pressuring hospitals not to admit Banerjee following the attack.