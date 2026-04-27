Pre-Election Violence In Bengal: Four Arrested in Connection With TMC-BJP Workers' Clash in Jagatdal

Jagatdal: West Bengal Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the violent clashes between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in front of the Jagatdal Police Station on Sunday night.

The arrested accused have been identified as Koushik Das, Sikander Prasad, Gopal Routh, and Shyamdev Shaw, while the police noted that the remaining accused persons are absconding.

"Following raids in a dozen locations in association with DCP Barrackpore, four people, namely Koushik Das, Sikander Prasad, Gopal Routh and Shyamdev Shaw, were arrested. The remaining accused persons have absconded. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend them, including continued raids targeting individuals, including Firoz, Munjal Rajak, and others," police said in a statement.

According to police, last night at 11:00 pm, a retired police officer and contesting candidate from Jagatdal Assembly Constituency visited the Police Station to lodge an FIR. The opposing candidate's supporters came to know about his visit. Subsequently, a violent mob of about 200 persons gathered at the Jagatdal police station. The mob unlawfully entered the police station premises, creating a serious law and order situation.

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In order to rescue the candidate, another candidate reached the spot, following which the mob turned more aggressive. Both individuals, with the help of their supporters, managed to leave the police station.

The mob proceeded to attack the residence of another candidate, who lives there, using explosives, firearms, and stone pelting. During this escalation, the mob also attacked CAPF personnel, resulting in injury to a CISF constable, indicating a grave deterioration of the situation and a direct challenge to law enforcement authority, the police said.

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The unrest comes just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a high-profile public meeting in the region on Monday.