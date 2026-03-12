West Bengal SIR: TMC Prepares To Impeach Chief Election Commissioner With Support Of Over 100 MPs

In a significant political move, TMC MP Saugata Roy told ANI that the party is preparing an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner.

He said, “We are preparing an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner. More than 100 MPs are supporting us. We might submit it today. The Opposition will be seen united on this.”

Roy also addressed the recent rejection of a No-Confidence Motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker, expressing his disappointment. He remarked, “I think it was a chance to raise our complaint against the Speaker and the functioning of Lok Sabha as a whole.”

Roy also laid out his party's plans to move an impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, alleging serious irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

"We shall bring an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner as per Article 324 of the Constitution. We have many, many complaints about him. The way the SIR has been handled, the way people have lost their lives because of the SIR, and the way the (voter) list has been published, it must be exposed. That is why, after the no-confidence motion (against the Speaker), we are hoping that our impeachment or removal resolution will go through," Roy said.

More than 100 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 50 MPs in the Rajya Sabha have signed the motion of impeachment against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sources in the Trinamool Congress said.

According to TMC sources, the motion will be submitted after the process is completed, and it will most likely be submitted tomorrow.

"We're getting everyone to sign up for support (against TMC's impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar). In a day or two, it will be confirmed when we submit this," TMC MP Saugata Roy told reporters.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav said the SP was with the TMC on the motion against the CEC.

Another SP MP, Rajiv Rai, said he was among the first to raise his voice against the ECI. "We stand with the TMC on the impeachment motion. I was the one who raised my voice against the Election Commission over the issue of fifteen thousand names missing from the voters' list and remained unheard," he said.

Slamming the opposition members, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar advised TMC to contest in Pakistan or Bangladesh if they have no trust in the constitutional bodies.

"TMC is raising questions on the Supreme Court and the Election Commission. If you don't trust all of India's constitutional institutions, then questions arise about you. Then what's the justification for you contesting elections here? Go contest where you accept the election commission. Contest in Pakistan or Bangladesh," he said.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) can be removed only through the same procedure and on the same grounds as a judge of the Supreme Court. The motion must be signed by 100 members in the Lok Sabha or 50 members in the Rajya Sabha.