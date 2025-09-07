West Bengal SSC Resumes Teacher Recruitment Exam After 9 Years Amid Tight Security

In West Bengal, the SSC exam was held for the first time in nine years since the 2016. | Image: ANI

Kolkata: The School Service Commission (SSC) exam for the recruitment of Class 9 and 10 teachers was conducted in West Bengal after nearly nine years. The SSC exam was last conducted on November 26, 2016. A huge number of candidates lined up outside several exam centres for the SSC Exam 2025. Priyabrata Roy, DC South Kolkata, highlighted the security arrangements for the examination.

"Everything is placed rightly, and we have provided police officials at examination venues. We have also escorted the question papers, and everyone is on high alert. Everything appears good so far, and we have received no complaints. I wish all the best to all the candidates appearing for the SSC examination," the official said.

A candidate who appeared for the 2016 exam and was appearing again in 2025 after nine years, said, "Preparation is full, but what will happen in the examination hall or after the exam, I am not sure. I am appearing for the exam, and I also appeared for the 2016 exam."

Another candidate who was appearing for the exam said, "Everybody is excited as the examination is happening after nine years. Everybody has prepared well, and we hope that the results will be declared properly and the panel will be good this time. Those who have prepared for the government job should be fairly rewarded. "

After nearly nine years, another SSC exam is being conducted across the state today. There is a total of 35,726 vacant teaching positions to be filled. A total of 3,19,919 candidates are appearing at 636 examination centres today, and the remaining candidates are scheduled to take the exam on September 14.

After a long gap of nine years, the SSC exam is being held once again following the Supreme Court's order to cancel the entire 2016 recruitment panel due to corruption. In this context, today's exam is being conducted under strict supervision. The apex court had also ruled that ineligible candidates would not be allowed to appear for the exam.