West Bengal to Introduce Uniform Civil Code Bill in Assembly on June 29

Kolkata: The West Bengal government will introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the state Legislative Assembly on Monday, June 29, a senior minister announced, marking a significant step toward implementing a common civil law across the state.

West Bengal Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay stated on Saturday that the bill's introduction fulfills a commitment outlined in the ruling party's manifesto.

"We had clearly stated our position on the UCC in our manifesto. On the 29th, we will introduce the UCC in the Bengal Legislative Assembly, pass it, and ensure Bengal joins the club of states that have enacted the UCC," he told ANI.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had earlier indicated on Friday that the state would follow the models adopted by Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Assam. A committee headed by a sitting inquiry authority has been formed to examine the implementation details. The proposed legislation aims to establish uniform rules governing marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships, irrespective of religion.

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BJP MLA Sarbori Mukherjee strongly backed the move, linking it to broader concerns including "love jihad," "land jihad," demographic shifts in border areas, and national security.

"UCC is necessary; it is extremely important to enact laws in West Bengal to deal with both 'love jihad' and 'land jihad.' In the last 15 years, atrocities have taken place, and there has been a significant change in the demography of areas adjacent to the border," she said. Mukherjee also referenced the ideological legacy of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, emphasizing "one law" for all.

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Deputy Chief Minister, Dilip Ghosh, reinforced the government's resolve on Sunday, saying the bill is "bound to be passed" as similar legislation has already been cleared in multiple other states.

"It has been passed in many states, and the process has begun here as well," Ghosh noted.

The development comes amid intensified political focus on the UCC following the assembly elections. During campaigning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reiterated the promise to implement the code upon securing a majority in the 294-member house.

Nationwide UCC

Uttarakhand became the first state to pass a UCC Bill in February 2024. It was followed by Gujarat in March 2026 and Assam in May 2026. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has signaled plans to introduce the bill in the upcoming monsoon session, while Maharashtra is considering a committee-led study under a retired High Court judge before proceeding.