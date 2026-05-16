West Bengal Violence: Police Outpost Vandalised In Asansol Amid Loudspeaker Regulation Drive

New Delhi: Tension escalated in West Bengal’s Asansol after a police outpost in the Jahangiri Mohalla area under the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate was allegedly attacked and vandalised during an awareness campaign on loudspeaker regulations.

According to reports, police personnel from the Jahangiri Mohalla outpost had visited several localities in the Railpar area to convey an administrative message regarding the use of high-volume loudspeakers at religious places, including temples and mosques. Meetings were subsequently held across the locality as part of the awareness drive.

However, the situation reportedly turned volatile soon after. A large crowd allegedly gathered near the Kasai Mohalla/Jahangiri Mohalla police outpost, following which incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism broke out. Miscreants allegedly attacked the police facility using bricks and stones, damaging property both inside and outside the outpost.

Several police vehicles, motorcycles and private civilian vehicles were also vandalised during the violence, triggering panic across the area. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of chaos as tensions rapidly spread through surrounding localities.

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Police later resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and prevent further escalation. Additional forces were rushed to the spot, and a massive deployment continues across sensitive pockets of the area to maintain law and order.

According to local reports, the unrest allegedly erupted after police requested members of the Muslim community, as well as temple authorities, to reduce loudspeaker volumes in compliance with administrative guidelines.

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The administration has launched a large-scale investigation into the incident. CCTV footage and local intelligence inputs are being examined to identify those involved in the violence and vandalism. Officials said strict legal action will be initiated against the accused.