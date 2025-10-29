West Bengal Voter ID Card Mystery: Over 100 Cards Recovered From Suspicious Person In Kalyani

Kolkata: Over a hundred voter ID cards were recovered from a suspicious person in West Bengal's Majher Char, located in Kalyani. The incident, which occurred in the Pukurpar area of Majher Char, has prompted the concerned authorities to investigate the mystery and unravel the truth behind the mysterious collection of ID cards. The incident that occurred in Nadia district has raised concerns about electoral malpractices and the security of personal documents.

The incident surfaced when two vigilant youths from the locality grew suspicious of the vagrant person, who was seen rummaging through his bag. Upon questioning him, they discovered the staggering number of voter ID cards, including three digital cards from Assam, while the rest belonged to various wards of Kalyani and nearby districts.

The local residents immediately detained the individual and alerted the Kalyani police station, with the Kalyani Sub-Divisional Officer's (SDO) office also being notified.

According to reports, the police arrived at the scene, seized the voter ID cards, and took the individual into custody. During interrogation, he revealed his name as Uttam Prasad, a resident of Hindmotor area, who had come to visit his sister's house near the Kalyani border. Prasad claimed that he had found the ID cards covered with grass by the roadside and, for reasons unknown, decided to keep them.

After the seizure of a staggering voter IDs, the administration is now investigating to reveal what these voter ID cards were doing abandoned by the roadside in Kalyani, and how they ended up there? The deliberate act of covering them with a pile of grass raises further suspicions about the circumstances surrounding their disposal. Were they discarded intentionally, or were they stolen and later abandoned? The police and the concerned authorities are now faced with the daunting task of tracing the origins of these ID cards and identifying those responsible for their mishandling.

The people have urged the Election Commission to take cognizance of this incident and ensure a thorough investigation to prevent any further electoral malpractices.