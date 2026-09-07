West Bengal’s Durga Puja Rules Out: Liquor Ban On Ashtami, DJs Barred, No Early Inaugurations

West Bengal: The West Bengal government has announced a range of measures for this year's Durga Puja, including a complete ban on liquor sales on Maha Ashtami, limitations on DJs, and a new law prohibiting the inauguration of pujas before Mahalaya.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari made the statements on Monday, following a meeting with Durga Puja committee representatives at Kolkata's Milan Mela grounds. The government has also agreed to award a Rs 1 lakh grant to puja committees and abolish all energy charges for puja celebrations throughout the state.

Adhikari stated that financial assistance would be optional, with organizations capable of organizing their own celebrations free to decline the donation.

"I do not want to misuse the powers of the chief minister. I would request those who are capable (of organising pujas without government assistance) not to take the financial aid. Those who cannot organise the puja without this money will be given Rs 1 lakh by the government," he said.

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“Those who need the grant can apply locally, while those who do not need it can choose not to take it. I leave the matter to the puja committees.”

No Puja Inaugurations Before Mahalaya

One of the most significant changes announced this year is that Durga Puja inaugurations will not be permitted before Mahalaya. The decision brings the celebrations closer to the traditional festival calendar, with Mahalaya marking the start of Devi Paksha.

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The government has also decided not to hold the Durga Puja carnival this year. However, the Sharad Samman awards will continue, with prizes for best idol, best pandal, eco-friendly puja, crowd management, and craftsmanship. The winners will be chosen by an independent panel of judges.

The government is also planning a program at Eden Gardens in Mahalaya, which Adhikari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi may attend. The four-hour event is expected to include drone and fireworks displays.

Immersion Deadline, Traffic Rules And Special Arrangements

The administration has set October 24 as the final date for Durga idol immersion, one day before the Kojagari Lakshmi Puja on October 25. Adhikari stated that puja committees must adhere to the traditional timetable and perform immersions by the specified deadline.

Cranes will not be permitted at immersion ghats, and processions must guarantee that national routes are not blocked. Puja organizers have also been requested to ensure that their idols and pandals uphold Bengal's cultural and religious traditions.

The administration will make measures to assist the elderly, inhabitants of old-age homes, and individuals with disabilities in visiting puja pandals while minimizing disruption to routine traffic and public movement.

Beyond Kolkata, the government intends to organize programs in Digha and six other cities after Mahalaya as part of the festive season.

Electricity charges for puja committees will also be waived. The state has held conversations with electrical authorities and CESC to ensure that Durga Puja committees across West Bengal, including those in Kolkata, receive free electricity.