Minor Stabbed To Death In West Delhi’s Khyala: 2 Juveniles Apprehended As Murder Mystery Unfolds

Minor Stabbed To Death In West Delhi’s Khyala: Two Juveniles Apprehended As Murder Mystery Unfolds | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Khyala area of West Delhi was gripped by tension after the brutal stabbing of a minor boy late Monday night.

Authorities confirmed on Tuesday that two juveniles, described as Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs), have been apprehended in connection with the murder.

The Incident

The violence came to light on Monday night in an open area near a community centre in C Block, Khyala.

According to the Delhi Police, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at approximately 8:45 PM reporting a stabbing incident.

First responders found the victim, later identified as a minor named Sohail, with a critical wound to his abdomen.

Sohail was immediately rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, but despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Investigation and Arrests

After the attack, police conducted an intensive probe, scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime scene to identify the suspects. This led to the quick apprehension of two minors on Tuesday.

During preliminary interrogation, the apprehended duo reportedly told investigators that the stabbing was the fallout of a sudden quarrel that broke out in the open space near the community centre.

"Preliminary inquiry revealed that the incident occurred following a quarrel between the victim and the two juveniles," a senior police officer stated.

The Suspects and Victim

Details emerging from the investigation paint a picture of the lives involved that both apprehended minors are school dropouts from economically marginalised backgrounds.

The father of one minor is deceased, and his mother works as a domestic help. The parents of the second minor are employed in a local factory.

Sohail belonged to a family of modest means. His father works as a tailor, and he is survived by two brothers, one elder and one younger.

Legal Action

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Khyala police station.

The two juveniles have been detained under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The community remains in shock as police continue to investigate the exact nature of the dispute that led to such a tragic loss of life.