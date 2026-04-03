Western Disturbance To Bring 36 Hours Of Rain, Snow, And Storms Across Jammu and Kashmir; Srinagar Issues Advisory

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is going to witness widespread rainfall, snowfall in higher reaches, and strong winds over the next 36 hours as a Western Disturbance approaches, according to the Meteorological Department, Srinagar.

The forecast suggests generally cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall across many parts of the Union Territory between April 3 and 4. Thunderstorms, hail, and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph are also expected.

An official from the Meteorological Department here said, “There is a likelihood of brief but intense showers in some areas, which may trigger flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging in low-lying regions.”

Fresh snowfall is predicted at higher altitude passes, including Zojila, Sinthan Top, Mughal Road, Sadhna Top, and Razdan Top, potentially affecting traffic. Middle elevations between 2100 and 2400 metres may also witness light snowfall.

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Meanwhile, the district administration of Srinagar has issued a public advisory urging residents to avoid non-essential movement and follow safety precautions.

“People are advised to remain indoors unless necessary and avoid travel during this period,” the advisory stated.

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Special warnings have been directed at tourists, shikara operators, sand miners, and those working near water bodies such as Dal Lake and the Jhelum River. They have been asked not to venture out or cross without assessing safety conditions.

Emergency helplines, including the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) and Police Control Room (PCR), have been activated. A senior official informed, “We are prepared to respond to emergencies, but public cooperation is vital to minimize risks."

However, weather conditions are expected to ease slightly on April 5 and 6 with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers.

Another spell of rain and snow in the higher reaches is forecast between April 7 and 9, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

“Light precipitation may occur on April 10 and 11, while generally dry weather is expected from April 12 to 15,” MeT predicts.