Western Disturbances to Hit North India: Will It Rain in Delhi-NCR? Check Here

New Delhi: North India is set to witness the impact of two consecutive western disturbances this week, bringing a mix of rain in the hills and rising heat in the plains.

The first system is expected to affect the region between April 16 and 17, followed by another between April 18 and 19. These systems come after an unusually active spell of weather disturbances over the past few weeks.

Rain and snow likely in hilly regions

The upcoming disturbances are expected to mainly influence the higher reaches of north India.

Regions such as Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and parts of north Punjab may see light to moderate rainfall, along with snowfall in elevated areas.

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However, the plains are unlikely to receive significant rainfall, as moisture typically gets lifted over mountainous terrain during such systems.

Heavy rainfall warning for northeast

Separate from the western disturbances, the northeast is expected to witness more intense weather activity.

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Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely in:

Sikkim on April 14

Arunachal Pradesh on April 14–15

Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland on April 18

These regions may experience short spells of heavy rain along with gusty winds.

April this year has been marked by frequent western disturbances, leading to unexpected rain, hailstorms and cooler days across parts of north India.

This unusual pattern has temporarily slowed down the usual rise in temperatures, but conditions are now shifting back towards summer.

Delhi-NCR to feel the heat surge

Across much of the country, maximum temperatures are now ranging between 38°C and 44°C.

Several regions, including Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala, are recording temperatures above normal levels. Meanwhile, a few pockets in the northeast and eastern India remain slightly cooler than usual.

The highest temperature so far has touched 44°C in Akola and Kalaburagi.

In contrast to the hills, Delhi-NCR is set to experience a sharp rise in temperatures over the next few days.

After a brief period of relatively mild weather, temperatures are expected to:

Touch 39–41°C on April 16

Rise further to 40–42°C on April 17

This will likely mark the first intense heat spell of the season for the region.

No immediate relief for the capital

Despite changing weather patterns elsewhere, Delhi is not expected to receive any significant rainfall in the next couple of days. Skies will remain clear to partly cloudy, allowing temperatures to rise steadily.