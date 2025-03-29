Western Railway Services Affected Till May 10 Due to Jaipur Station Redevelopment Project | Check Details

Mumbai: The 66-day block initially scheduled from February 25 to May 1, 2025, for the redevelopment of Jaipur Railway Station by North Western Railway has been extended to May 10, an official statement said.

A press release from Western Railway mentioned that some WR trains will be partially canceled, while others will be diverted or extended due to this block.

According to Western Railway, Train No. 22933 Bandra Terminus - Jaipur Weekly Superfast Express will short-terminate at Sanganer and will be partially canceled between Sanganer and Jaipur for journeys up to May 5.

Train No. 22934 Jaipur - Bandra Terminus Weekly Superfast Express will short-originate from Sanganer and will be partially canceled between Jaipur and Sanganer for journeys up to May 6.

Details of Diversion

Train No. 14702 Bandra Terminus - Sri Ganganagar Aravali Express will be diverted via Phulera & Ringas for a journey starting on May 9, 2025, and will halt at Renwal station.