WFH For Office Goers And Online Classes In View Of Rain On Tuesday

Gurugram: Life across Delhi-NCR was thrown into chaos on Monday after intense rainfall triggered severe waterlogging, massive traffic snarls, and stranded commuters. The downpour, which brought strong winds and a significant drop in temperature, led to widespread disruption, with key roads and intersections completely paralyzed for hours.

Gurugram emerged as one of the most severely affected areas. The situation prompted the district administration to issue a fresh advisory for Tuesday, September 2, 2025. The Deputy Commissioner urged all corporate offices and private institutions to implement work-from-home (WFH) policies for their employees. The advisory also directed all schools in the district to shift to online classes for the day.

This decision comes after the city was inundated on Monday afternoon, with critical areas like the NH-8 Jaipur Expressway, Badshahpur, Manesar, and Sohna being among the worst-hit.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously issued an Orange Alert for Gurugram, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall for Tuesday. The advisory from the Gurugram Magistrate is a preemptive measure to ensure public safety and minimize travel amid the expected severe weather.

The capital city of Delhi was not spared, experiencing persistent rain throughout the day that severely hampered vehicular movement and led to significant traffic congestion. Meanwhile, other parts of the National Capital Region, including Noida and Ghaziabad, also received heavy showers.

The widespread disruption soon became a topic of discussion online, where residents took to social media to share humorous reactions and images of the waterlogged streets, highlighting the city's ongoing infrastructure challenges during the monsoon.