What 3 Assurances Did Nadda Read Out To Sonam Wangchuk Before He Broke His Hunger Strike?
Here are the three assurances that Union Minister JP Nadda read out to activist Sonam Wangchuk before he got ready to break his 26-day hunger strike:
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Here are the three assurances that Union Minister JP Nadda read out to activist Sonam Wangchuk before the latter agreed to break his 26-day hunger strike:
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- The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those participating in the march to Parliament on July 20
- The government has assured discussion to find solutions for paper leaks and educational reforms for exams in the Parliament
- The government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks
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