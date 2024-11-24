Published 13:25 IST, November 24th 2024
What an Innings, 89*...: BJP's Cricketing Troll at Rahul Gandhi After Crushing Defeat in Maha Polls
The BJP took sharp jab at Rahul Gandhi in a cricketing style by sharing score board, following Congress's crushing defeat in the Maharashtra assembly elections
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) took a sharp jab at Rahul Gandhi in a cricketing style by sharing a score board of number of polls his party has lost in his leadership, following the Congress 's crushing defeat in the Maharashtra assembly elections. The saffron party-led Mahayuti secured a landslide bumper victory, with BJP falling just 12 seats short of the majority mark with 132 seats.
In a playful dig, the BJP shared on Instagram a poster styled like a cricket scoreboard, which reads like: “What an innings! 89 not out (denotes number of electoral defeats).”
The post further took a aim at Rahul with caption, “Some players perform well Down Under…𝐒𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐃𝐎𝐍'𝐓 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐌 𝐀𝐓 𝐀𝐋𝐋!”
A user commented, “Man with 0 voters.”
BJP secured a massive victory at over 132 seats, Eknath Shinde 's Shiv Sena got 58 seats and Ajit Pawar 's NCP on 41. There are a total of 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, with Mahayuti securing a triumphing victory with 234 seats.
The Saffron Party couldn't show up the magic in Jharkhand where the Soren-led JMM alliance secured a clear win. But, the BJP's vote share was around 10% more than that of JMM. BJP got 33.2% of total votes, after contesting at 68 assembly constituencies, meanwhile, the JMM got only 23.4% vote share after contesting after contesting in 43 seats. There are a total of 81 assembly constituencies in Tribal dominated Jharkhand
