What Did UP Minister Say on Renaming Shahjahan Garden After Ahilyabai Holkar?

What Did UP Minister Says on Renaming Shahjahan Garden After Ahilyabai Holkar? | Image: X

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Women Welfare Minister Baby Rani Maurya urged that Shahjahan Garden in Agra be renamed after Ahilyabai Holkar, the revered queen of the Malwa Kingdom. The minister said she had written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking the name change as a tribute to a woman known for her progressive leadership and dedication to women’s empowerment.

"Yes, I wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji on the issue and my proposal to name the Shahjahan Garden after progressive queen Ahilyabai Holkar who did a lot for women's empowerment. It would soon be a reality as our governments have always promoted women's empowerment," Ms Maurya said.

The demand added to a growing list of proposals to rename cities, landmarks, and structures in Uttar Pradesh—many of them originally named during the Mughal era.

Mughal-Era Garden May Get a New Name

Shahjahan Garden is a prominent green space located between two world-famous Mughal monuments—the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. Over the years, it has become a popular site for locals and tourists alike.

Ms Maurya, who is also the MLA from Agra Dehat, said her proposal was rooted in the legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar, a historical figure widely respected for her governance and promotion of social welfare.

"I strongly identified with Ahilyabai Holkar and have at my heart the issue of women's empowerment," she said.

"So I feel that the renaming of this garden that draws people from across the globe would inspire the masses, women in particular ... there is nothing wrong in such renaming," she added.

She confirmed that instructions had been issued to look into the matter of renaming Shahjahan Garden, suggesting that administrative steps were already in motion.

Trend of Renaming in Uttar Pradesh Continues

Uttar Pradesh has seen a series of proposals and official actions to rename cities and public places—mostly replacing names associated with the Mughal period or Islamic rulers.

On March 29, posters demanding the renaming of Muzaffarnagar to 'Laxminagar' appeared in public areas of the district. Similar calls have been made for Aligarh to be renamed as Harigarh, Mainpuri as Mayanpuri, Sambhal as Prithviraj Nagar or Kalki Nagar, Sultanpur as Kushbhavanpur and Ghazipur as Gadhipuri.

The state government previously approved the renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya, moves that were welcomed by some sections and opposed by others.

Opposition Slams Name-Change Drive

Opposition parties criticised Ms Maurya’s proposal and similar demands made by other BJP leaders, calling them a distraction from governance.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Sharvendra Bikaram Singh said, "It has become a fashion among BJP leaders to make such demands. Its leaders make such demands because the BJP has failed. The government should instead focus on the real development issues that can benefit the common man."