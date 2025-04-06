Caught On CCTV: Man Follows Woman On Bengaluru Street, Runs After Sexually Assaulting Her | Image: Pixabay

Bengaluru: A shocking incident unfolded in the BTM Layout area of Suddaguntepalya in Bengaluru on April 3 when a man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

The man in the video can be seen approaching the woman - who was accompanied by another woman - from behind and allegedly groped her by touching her private parts as she was on foot.

Sources from the Bengaluru Police have said the entire incident, which was caught on CCTV, is being probed and officials are reviewing the footage from various cameras in the area.

The woman has not filed an official complaint as yet. However, the police have said that if she does not come forward, they will register a suo motu case and continue the investigation.

In the meantime, a local resident has filed an FIR under Section 354B at the Suddaguntepalya Police Station.

Coach Held For Repeatedly Raping Teen In Bengaluru

In a separate incident, Bengaluru Police, on Saturday, nabbed a 30-year-old badminton coach Suresh Balaji for allegedly repeatedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

The accused also allegedly stored nude pictures of eight minors on his phone.

The incident came to light after the teen's grandmother found a compromising photo of the granddaughter on her phone.

The teen revealed that the coach had been exploiting her under the pretext of ‘extra training.’

Balaji, who was living alone, allegedly lured the girl to his home multiple times, where he allegedly assaulted her and threatened her to keep silent.