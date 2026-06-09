What Happened To Wipro Corporate Jihad Case? Why Is No Case Registered in the Matter? - Know The Inside Details

Pune: As of now, no FIR has been lodged in WIPRO corporate jihad case. Reason? The harassment was done over a phone call.

After TCS forceful conversion case, the corporate world was shaken and no one could believe that in a company like TCS, such things would happen. After all the chaos when the corporate world was about to come back to normal, one more case from famous WIPRO emerged.

A female employee, who stopped working with WIPRO in August 2025, conducted a press conference in Pune and alleged that she was facing corporate jihad just as it happened in Nashik TCS case.

According to the victim, she was allegedly asked by her colleague Shahina to convert her religion so that she would get promotions and a “well-paid” job. Not only this, but also the victim was allegedly asked by Shahina to get into a physical relationship with a person named “Shaikh.”

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When victim complained about the same to the company authorities, as well as with OMBUDS Committee, the victim claimed that no cognisance was taken and due to this she was forcefully made to resign. According to the victim, she was asked to join a Microsoft Teams meeting and when she joined using the link, someone, using the technology invaded her laptop screen and a resignation mail was sent.

After this issue was brought up by Hindu Organisation by conducting a press conference, a complaint was filed by the victim at Hinjewadi Police station. But an FIR isn’t registered yet.

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According to the WIPRO sources, the said victim was “TERMINATED” by the company itself in 2025 as, someone registered not single but multiple complaints alleging that the said victim would only comment and hurt religious sentiments of others.