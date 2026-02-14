Highways As Runways: Northeast's First Emergency Landing Facility Serves As A Bold Signal To China

New Delhi: In a historic feat for Northeast India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) by landing on a 4.2-kilometer segment of the Moran bypass on National Highway-37 today.

The Prime Minister arrived aboard a C-130J transport aircraft to mark the opening of the strategic landing strip.

What is ELF?

Built at a cost of Rs 100 crore, the ELF is the first of its kind in Northeast India. It has been designed and constructed in coordination with the Indian Air Force to support the landing and takeoff of military and civilian aircraft during emergencies.

It will serve as a critical asset for emergency response, enabling quick deployment of rescue and relief operations during natural disasters or strategic requirements in the Northeast.

Envisioned as dual-use infrastructure, the ELF is capable of handling fighter aircraft up to 40 tonnes and transport aircraft up to 74 tonnes maximum take-off weight.

Strategic importance: The China factor

The Moran ELF significantly bolsters India’s northeastern defense, serving as a strategic counterweight to the numerous Chinese airbases near the border.

While the region is already supported by major bases- such as Tezpur, Jorhat, Chabua, and the Rafale squadron at Hashimara—This is why during the Doklam crisis, India was prepared that if there was any effort by the Chinese to come close they would try to block this area.

In a conflict, permanent airbases are primary targets, and aircraft parked on the ground are highly vulnerable to pre-emptive strikes.

To counter this, India needs developing alternative facilities like the Moran ELF to ensure fighter jets remain operational even if main runways are damaged.

By converting highway segments into functional airstrips, India gains vital operational redundancy, allowing for the quick deployment, refueling, and rearming of aircraft during a conflict.

PM Modi hails Emergency Landing Facility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the strategic importance of the newly established Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh, describing it as a "matter of immense pride".

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "It is a matter of immense pride that the Northeast gets an Emergency Landing Facility. From a strategic point of view and during times of natural disasters, this facility is of great importance."

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force conducted an air display at the ELF on Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh, with its Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Rafale fighter jets taking off in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries watching the air display.