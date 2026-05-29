What Is 'Love Hormone' Oxytocin? Why Is Its Synthetic Form Used In Pregnant Women?

New Delhi: The deaths of at least five women following C-section deliveries at government hospitals in Rajasthan’s Kota have triggered serious concerns over the use of oxytocin injections after a suspected batch reportedly failed laboratory quality tests.

As the Rajasthan government launches a high-level probe and suspends medical staff linked to the case, attention has now turned to oxytocin - popularly known as the “love hormone” and its crucial role in childbirth.

What Is Oxytocin?

Oxytocin is a naturally occurring hormone produced in the hypothalamus and released by the pituitary gland in the brain. It plays a key role in emotional bonding, childbirth and breastfeeding, earning it the nickname “love hormone” because it is associated with feelings of trust, affection and maternal bonding.

The hormone is released naturally during labour, childbirth, breastfeeding and even during close emotional interactions. In pregnant women, oxytocin helps stimulate uterine contractions, which are essential for labour and delivery.

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Why Is Synthetic Oxytocin Used In Pregnant Women?

Doctors commonly administer a synthetic form of oxytocin in hospitals during and after childbirth. The drug is considered essential in obstetric care and is widely used across the world.

Synthetic oxytocin is used for inducing labor, strengthening contractions, preventing excessive bleeding post-childbirth, assisting uterine contractions after delivery, and managing postpartum hemorrhage, a major maternal death cause.

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The injection is usually administered intravenously or intramuscularly under strict medical supervision.

Why Is Oxytocin Considered A High-Alert Drug?

Despite being life-saving, oxytocin is classified as a high-alert medication because even small dosage errors can have dangerous consequences.

Medical experts warn that rapid infusion may cause blood pressure drops, excessive doses can trigger violent uterine contractions, and prolonged use risks water intoxication and complications.

Because of its narrow therapeutic window, the drug requires careful monitoring during administration.

What Happened In Rajasthan’s Kota?

According to preliminary findings, several women who underwent C-section deliveries at government hospitals in Kota developed severe complications within 8 to 12 hours after surgery.

Patients showed sharp blood pressure drops, declining platelet counts, and signs of kidney failure.

Authorities suspect that a batch of oxytocin injections supplied to government hospitals may have failed potency and quality tests. Laboratory analysis reportedly found that the injections lacked the required active components necessary for effective medical use.

Following the findings, the Rajasthan government banned the suspected batch across the state and ordered the seizure of nearly 3,500 vials from hospitals and medical supply chains.

Hospital staff linked to the case have also been suspended pending investigation.

Speaking to Republic Bharat, Kota District Collector Piyush Samariya said suspicious patterns emerged among women who underwent Caesarean deliveries on May 4, prompting a detailed investigation. He added that experts from AIIMS Delhi are assisting in monitoring and reviewing the case.