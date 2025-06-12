What Is New AC Temperature Rule And Why Govt Wants To Standardise Cooling and Heating Limits

New Delhi: The Indian government is all prepared to enforce a new rule controlling the temperature range in air conditioners running in the country. Announcing this 'first-of-its-kind' experiment, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "A new provision is being implemented soon regarding air conditioning standards. The temperature standardisation for ACs will be set between 20°C to 28°C, which means we will not be able to cool below 20°C or heat above 28°C.”

The announcement comes amid growing electricity demand due to peaking temperatures. It is a major step towards combating energy wastage, reducing soaring power bills, and promoting uniformity in appliance usage. The aim is also to inculcate responsible cooling behaviour in consumers.

Why regulate AC temperature?

The rule will target all air-conditioning units across residential, commercial, and vehicular sectors, which will seriously help increase national energy efficiency.

India's energy consumption peaked at 241 GW in June 2025, as informed by Union Minister Manohar Lal. Though no peak shortage was reported underscoring the nation's robust power infrastructure, the move is envisioned to lessen the burden on power grids that inflate consumers' electricity bills, as most air conditioners now allow temperatures as low as 16°C to offer relief from rising temperatures.

Just a minor increase in the AC temperature can result in substantial energy savings and 10%–20% reductions in power usage, all the while promoting sustainable cooling practices.

Existing rules

Earlier, the default AC setting was 24°C applicable to star-labelled appliances and users could still manually lower the temperature.

The new rule will take away such flexibility making the 20°C–28°C range, a fixed temperature territory. The standard commercial building practices will now be implemented across all sectors.

To ensure smooth implementation of the new rule, the government is consulting AC manufacturers, automobile industry stakeholders, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) experts, and urban infrastructure developers. The process will align manufacturing norms and consumer education with the policy shift.

Enforcement procedure

Once the rule reaches the final steps, it will be mandated through the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for appliance manufacturers, will be embedded in future AC models, extended to the private sector after the public sector buildings, and included in automobile HVAC system designs.

Default settings will be locked in the range of 20°C–28°C with limited override and manufacturers will be required to display compliance labels.

Short-term roadblocks like increased manufacturing costs of air conditioners due to embedded restrictions, public resistance because of perceived loss of control over comfort, and retrofitting older air conditioners, might be visible but will provide enormous benefits to the nation in the long run.

Environmentally noteworthy

With millions of ACs in India, the cumulative energy saving and reduced carbon emissions are notable, as ACs running at 18°C rather than 24°C, can result in a nearly 30% increase in energy consumption.

Reduced electricity demand will increase power availability for vital sectors and an average household will save hundreds of rupees per month. Further, AC temperature between the said range will provide comfort without health disadvantages.

The move also aligns with similar steps taken by countries like Japan, Australia, and parts of Europe, to ensure climate consciousness.

Additionally, the step is a level up in India's commitment to the Paris Agreement and will strengthen the country’s efforts toward Net Zero by 2070.