What Is The New Freedom Of Marriage And Anti-Honour Killing Bill Passed By Karnataka Govt? | Image: Freepik

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has passed the Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2026. Commonly referred to as 'Eva Nammava Eva Nammava', the bill was passed despite opposition from BJP parliamentarians. It aims to prevent honour killing and cases of caste discrimination arising during marriage.

Freedom To Marry

According to the bill, all persons shall have the right to autonomy over their own lives, including the rights to liberty, freedom of expression, and freedom to marry a person of their choice.

It declares that any two persons who are eligible to marry have a right to marry any person of their choice without any hindrance from anyone including the parents and family members of both the parties.

"The consent of the person’s parents, family, caste or clan is not necessary once the two adult individuals agree to enter into a marriage."

The bill further states, “No person or persons shall commit any acts in the name of caste, culture, custom, tradition or so-called ‘honour’ or tradition against any person or persons on the ground that the person has transgressed cultural, caste, social or traditional norms or customs of appropriate behaviour.”

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Punishment

According to the bill, whoever causes grievous hurt to a couple or either of them in the name of ‘honour’ shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years and with fine which may extend to three lakh rupees.

Further, whoever causes simple hurt to a couple or either of them in the name of honour’ shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than two years and with fine which may extend to two lakh rupees.

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History Behind 'Eva Nammaya' Name

The name of the bill is derived from a 12th century philosophical verse by poet and Lingayat tradition founder Basaveshwara. The verse is about equality and rejecting social discrimination. The phrase Eva Nammava, which translates to 'He is ours' or 'He is one among us', promotes equality and inclusivity.

It signifies welcoming anyone in the community, regardless of their background.