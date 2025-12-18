Updated 18 December 2025 at 17:16 IST
What is 'Vb-G Ram G Bill'? Key Points Explained
After a 14-hour Lok Sabha debate where the Opposition demanded a committee review, the revised MGNREGS bill, titled the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-GRAMG Bill 2025, was passed and will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.
- India News
- 3 min read
What is 'Vb-G Ram G Bill'? | Image: PTI / Representative Image
New Delhi: The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, a day after it was introduced in the House by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Bill will now be taken up in the Rajya Sabha.
- The Bill will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha for consideration after the approval in the Lok Sabha.
- VB-G RAM G is a revised version of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).
- The Lok Sabha witnessed a nearly 14-hour debate on the Bill, during which the Opposition demanded that it be referred to a Standing Committee.
- The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party strongly defended the legislation, calling it a decisive step towards achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.
- Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defended the renaming of the scheme and accused the Opposition of deviating from Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals during the debate. "Bapu is our ideal, our inspiration. We are committed to following the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi Ji, which is why the Bharatiya Janata Party has incorporated Gandhi Ji's social and economic philosophy into its Panchnischay. The opposition is murdering Bapu's ideals. Yesterday in the House, I listened to the honourable members until 1:30 at night. You listen to your own words and don't listen to ours; this too is violence," he said.
- Guaranteed Work Days Increased From 100 To 125: The bill proposes an increase in guaranteed wage employment from 100 days to 125 days per rural household annually.
- Provision to Pause Work During Peak Farm Seasons: A new provision allows a temporary pause of up to 60 days in scheme operations during peak agricultural seasons such as sowing and harvesting to prevent labour shortages.
- Congress leaders opposed the bill, while members of the ruling alliance hailed its passage as a victory of “Hey Ram”, the last words attributed to Mahatma Gandhi. ‘Hey Ram’ were the words of Mahatma Gandhi. We too kept those words alive; we kept alive the sentiments and ideas of Mahatma Gandhi. I congratulate PM Modi and the BJP Government. This is the victory of ‘Hey Ram’. Jai Sri Ram,” BJP MP Ravi Kishan said.
- Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said her party will protest against the VB-G RAM G Bill, claiming it would lead to the end of the MGNREGA scheme in the coming months.
- The ruling party accused the Opposition of undermining parliamentary decorum during the debate, calling their ‘just become a black mark on the loktantra.’
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 18 December 2025 at 17:16 IST