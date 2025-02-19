‘What Kind of Statement Is This?’ Yogi Shreds Mamata For 'Insulting Sanatan Dharma' With 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come down heavily on INDI leaders like Mamata Banerjee , Akhilesh Yadav , and Lalu Prasad Yadav , accusing them of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma and attempting to malign the religious Maha Kumbh congregation.

While the grand event continues, a heated debate has erupted over Mamata Banerjee's comments branding the Maha Kumbh as ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ and Lalu Yadav's comment dismissing it as ‘faltu.’

Yogi, while addressing the Assembly on Wednesday, slammed the opposition for spreading misinformation and said the festival belongs to the people, not the government. He questioned Mamata’s statement, asking, “Yeh kya statement hai?" and took on Lalu for ridiculing the event.

How I.N.D.I Leaders Insulted 'Sanatan Dharma' with Thier Controversial Remarks on Maha Kumbh

Mamata Banerjee, in an attack on the UP government, alleged that the Maha Kumbh had turned into “Mrityu Kumbh," and opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav supported her statement.

He said, "What West Bengal Mamata Banerjee said is right. People from her state have also lost lives...A large number of people who had come from Bengal and other states have died.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, on the other hand, dismissed the event, calling it ‘faltu ka Kumbh.’ Yogi retaliated, stating that those who insult Maha Kumbh lack knowledge of Sanatan Dharma and are deliberately misleading people.

Adding to the controversy, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan alleged that the Sangam waters were contaminated and that dead bodies from a January stampede were floating in the Ganga. Speaking to media during the Parliament winter session, she claimed the Maha Kumbh had the ‘most polluted water.’

Yogi strongly refuted these claims, stating that misinformation was being spread to defame the religious gathering. “Kumbh water is absolutely fine to take a dip in. The UP Pollution Control Board is continuously monitoring water quality. All eminent leaders from the country and the world have taken a dip in Maha Kumbh. It is santushtikaran, not tushtikaran to take a dip in Kumbh," he said.

The Chief Minister accused the opposition of opposing the Kumbh from the beginning and claimed that leaders who spoke against it had secretly taken a dip in the holy Triveni Sangam. He particularly targeted the Samajwadi Party for its 'uncivilised; remarks, stating that such statements hurt the beliefs of crores of people.

Amidst the controversy, Yogi said that the Maha Kumbh is a spiritual and cultural event deeply rooted in Indian traditions. “This is not a government-organised event; it is a festival of faith for the society,” he said, dismissing the opposition’s claims as mere propaganda.