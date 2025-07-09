Churu Plane Crash: Brave IAF Pilot Sacrifices Life to Save Civilians; What Led to the Fighter Jet Crash in Rajasthan?

What led to the IAF Jet crash In Rajasthan's Charu ? | Image: Republic

Churu: An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet crashed in an agricultural field near Banoda village in Rajasthan's Churu district, tragically killing two individuals, including the pilot.

Initial reports suggest that the brave pilot chose not to jump out of the plane on purpose. Instead, they steered the plane away from a populated area to prevent further casualties.

The twin-seater aircraft, identified as a Jaguar, was on a routine training exercise and had taken off from the Suratgarh air base.

Visuals from the crash site showed the wreckage engulfed in flames, with thick smoke rising from the debris.

What Led to the IAF Jet Crash?

The exact cause of the IAF jet crash is currently under investigation.

Rescue Operations

Immediately following the crash at approximately 1:25 PM, rescue teams and IAF choppers were deployed to the scene.

Rajasthan Police confirmed that two people lost their lives. One of the deceased is confirmed to be the pilot, whose body was found severely mutilated near the wreckage. The identity of the second deceased individual has not yet been officially released.

Churu SP Jai Yadav stated, "A plane crash occurred in Bhanyuda village under Rajaldesar police station area. Two people have died. Rajaldesar police have been dispatched to the scene. Severely mutilated body parts were found near the wreckage."

Indian Air Force First Response

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed a tragic incident today involving one of its Jaguar Trainer aircraft, which crashed near Churu in Rajasthan during a routine training mission.

The IAF deeply regrets to report that both pilots onboard sustained fatal injuries in the accident.

Other recent IAF crashes include

March 2025: An IAF fighter jet crashed in Haryana's Panchkula district during a training sortie due to a system malfunction. The pilot successfully steered the aircraft away from populated areas and ejected safely.

February 2025: A twin-seater Mirage 2000 crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh during a training sortie, with both pilots ejecting safely.

November 2024: A MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near Agra, Uttar Pradesh, due to a technical fault during a training sortie, and the pilot ejected safely.